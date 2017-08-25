,, Mama, Monkey Attack ,,
Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.
Photo No# 1 of 2.
Back Story .........................................
Day started real early as No# 1 Wife and I took
off for the monkey temple. Plan was to take
Legs the Zoomer back into see the dog doctor.
Arrived with a bunch of special food for the nuns
and of course special food for all the dogs.
Noticed right away that Mama wasn't feeling real
well. Started checking her over as the nuns were
jabbering away to no# 1 wife. As you can see in this
photo Mama has been opened up by another crazed
primate. This happened late last night. Nuns knew we
would be out early today so they did their best to give
Mama first aid until we arrived just after daylight.
No# 1 Wife is holding Mama up as Little Stubby gives
her a comforting kiss on her belly. Within minutes of this
photo being taken I too started administrating first aid.
Now we're stuck between a rock and a hard spot ......... ;-(
Only one dog can go to the doctors clinic !
Rock-Paper-Scissors , Legs is chosen to go.
While at the clinic this photo is shown to the doctor while
he's working on Legs the Zoomer. Extra medication for Mama
is purchased and instructions given. Legs will go back in 4 days.
Once back at the nuns the medications are handed to the
nurse nun along with the instructions. The nuns are very
concerned about Mama and also Legs. But they know Legs
is on the rebound from her monkey wound. Mama is the new
patient and they are hoovering all over her, she's in good hands
for the time being.
The typhoon that hit Taiwan is expected to make a showing
tonight and for the next 3-4 days. This complicates my travels!
Nuns will keep Mamas wound clean, like every two hours, and
covered until my return. Doctor said that will be OK as long as
no infection starts.
It was late afternoon when we finally made it home so doing
both dogs today would have been counter productive.
Only one dog and one person fits into the sidecar safely.
Plus right now Legs medical bills have eaten up the budget.
Next photo, no# 2, shows Legs the Zoomer just before we left
for the dog doctors clinic. Maybe 8 photos in total were taken
today as our hands were quite busy the entire time .
Thank You.
Jon&Crew.
