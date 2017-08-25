,, Mama, Monkey Attack ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Back Story .........................................

Day started real early as No# 1 Wife and I took

off for the monkey temple. Plan was to take

Legs the Zoomer back into see the dog doctor.

Arrived with a bunch of special food for the nuns

and of course special food for all the dogs.

Noticed right away that Mama wasn't feeling real

well. Started checking her over as the nuns were

jabbering away to no# 1 wife. As you can see in this

photo Mama has been opened up by another crazed

primate. This happened late last night. Nuns knew we

would be out early today so they did their best to give

Mama first aid until we arrived just after daylight.

No# 1 Wife is holding Mama up as Little Stubby gives

her a comforting kiss on her belly. Within minutes of this

photo being taken I too started administrating first aid.

Now we're stuck between a rock and a hard spot ......... ;-(

Only one dog can go to the doctors clinic !

Rock-Paper-Scissors , Legs is chosen to go.

While at the clinic this photo is shown to the doctor while

he's working on Legs the Zoomer. Extra medication for Mama

is purchased and instructions given. Legs will go back in 4 days.

Once back at the nuns the medications are handed to the

nurse nun along with the instructions. The nuns are very

concerned about Mama and also Legs. But they know Legs

is on the rebound from her monkey wound. Mama is the new

patient and they are hoovering all over her, she's in good hands

for the time being.

The typhoon that hit Taiwan is expected to make a showing

tonight and for the next 3-4 days. This complicates my travels!

Nuns will keep Mamas wound clean, like every two hours, and

covered until my return. Doctor said that will be OK as long as

no infection starts.

It was late afternoon when we finally made it home so doing

both dogs today would have been counter productive.

Only one dog and one person fits into the sidecar safely.

Plus right now Legs medical bills have eaten up the budget.

Next photo, no# 2, shows Legs the Zoomer just before we left

for the dog doctors clinic. Maybe 8 photos in total were taken

today as our hands were quite busy the entire time .

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

