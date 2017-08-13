,, One In Every Crowd ,,
.
Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.
Wildlife Photography, Jungle.
See him on the bottom handrail ?
IMO, He's going to be a problem
as maturity sets in. If he makes it !
Lots of monkeys today and they were
feeling real frisky. Dogs weren't putting
up with it at all ! The Zoomer was doing
a good job imitating Mama when it came
time to chase off the primates .
Rocky's sitting next to me laughing at the
whole scene, as I was too ........................ ;-)~
Thank You.
Jon&Crew.
Please help with your donations here.
www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.
