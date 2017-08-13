,, One In Every Crowd ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Wildlife Photography, Jungle.

See him on the bottom handrail ?

IMO, He's going to be a problem

as maturity sets in. If he makes it !

Lots of monkeys today and they were

feeling real frisky. Dogs weren't putting

up with it at all ! The Zoomer was doing

a good job imitating Mama when it came

time to chase off the primates .

Rocky's sitting next to me laughing at the

whole scene, as I was too ........................ ;-)~

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

Please,

