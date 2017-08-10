,, Mama, Spirit House ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Back Story .........................................

Left at 5:30AM in the middle of a monsoon downpour.

Scooter sidecar was packed with a bunch of dog stuff.

Everything is wrapped and strapped to keep rain out.

Numerous times I had to pull over under some kind of

cover due to the monsoon just being way to much !!!

Finally showed up at the monkey temple. Pulled into The

Dog Palace and Mama wasn't there. No Big Deal, I know

where she is. And where's that you ask ? At The Nuns...;-)

Opened the bingo room flipped the light switch and once

again there's no power. All the way out thunder an lightning

was a major issue. So, that explains the "no power dilemma"

Prepared the food bags and food bowls, stepped outside

and sent a shrill whistle across The DMZ. That was easier

then climbing the steps all the way to the roof and whistling.

Few minutes later a very wet Mama came racing into the

bingo room. And yes she smelled like a wet dog who'd

been shinny dipping in the swamp with the monkeys !

Soon enough we were crossing the concrete walking bridge.

Miss Legs the Zoomer and Rocky met up with us and off we

go to the spirit house.FYI: All the dogs are wet and smelly !

Photo shows Mama with a wet nose but believe me when I

say her entire body is soaked and stinks !!!

From the spirit house I stop with The Hooligans and do our

usual feeding exercise as Mama,Rocky and The Zoomer

wait at the boundary line.

Next Mama and I head back to The Dog Palace where Mama

is given a bath.

And all dog people here know what that can be like, or not !

At 9AM Miss Legs the Zoomer is loaded into the sidecar and

we takeoff for the dog doctor. Time 4 her yearly inoculations.

Rain slowed down but never stopped ! Everything is soaked !

Lets backup a little, reason for Mamas bath was so she could

go to the dog doctor 2. There's a nasty skin problem that she

has chewed on till it's bleeding . Now after her bath Mama said

no way am I going 4 a ride in this bad weather, no way no way !

These double round trips really wear me down, especially

when it's done in a monsoon with hard horizontal winds !

Not complaining, just stating the facts.Catch y'all on the rebound.

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

Please,

No Awards, Invites, Large Logos or Copy an Pastes.

.

.

Done