,, Angel Eyes ,,
Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.
Angel Eyes is looking over at Mama & Rocky
sitting in the middle of the boundary line.
Next photo shows Mr Kind Monk interacting
with both dogs.
Angel Eyes knows that by going over there
she is putting herself in a bad situation.
Why you ask ?
Because in the jungle another dogs turf is
protected and respected. If you wander
onto it in an aggressive manner it could
cost you dearly. I know it's the same the
world over but here medical attention
may be a long ways off if at all !
Big Drum you've heard mentioned is to my left.
Inside the yellow building is a sacred Buddha .
Swamp is on both sides, mosquitoes are
everywhere trying to invade my body !
Thank You.
Jon&Crew.
Please help with your donations here.
www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.
Please,
