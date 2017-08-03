,, Angel Eyes ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Angel Eyes is looking over at Mama & Rocky

sitting in the middle of the boundary line.

Next photo shows Mr Kind Monk interacting

with both dogs.

Angel Eyes knows that by going over there

she is putting herself in a bad situation.

Why you ask ?

Because in the jungle another dogs turf is

protected and respected. If you wander

onto it in an aggressive manner it could

cost you dearly. I know it's the same the

world over but here medical attention

may be a long ways off if at all !

Big Drum you've heard mentioned is to my left.

Inside the yellow building is a sacred Buddha .

Swamp is on both sides, mosquitoes are

everywhere trying to invade my body !

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

