,, Mr Boo Boo ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Photo No# 1 of 2.

As you all know Boo Boo is one of the 4 Hooligans.

He's a real cool dog never making much of a fuss

over anything. Always happy to see people.

To my left is the big drum that is referred to occasionally.

To the right is of course part of the swamp that is most

everywhere here at the monkey temple.

Next photo, no# 2, is taken of this entire scene showing

a sun drenched building, swamp and two dogs.

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

Please,

No Awards, Invites, Large Logos or Copy an Pastes.

.

.

Done