,, Peskey Primate ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Back Story .........................................

Rained throughout the night but stopped

around 5AM. Roads were wet when I left.

Did the same same with Mama, Rocky and

BTP when I arrived. First serving was prepared

in the bingo room as was the cloth bag filled with

special food bags for all the monkey temple dogs.

When crossing the cement walking bridge BTP

stays behind and Legs the Zoomer is picked up

on the other side. Now Rocky, Mama and Zoomer

are going absolutely crazy jumping and having big

fun all the way to the spirit house.

One very naughty monkey was persistently bothering

us while the feeding time took place. Always jumping

at the dogs trying to intimidate them ! Finally he took a

lunge at me and Mama went ballistic as seen in this photo.

Once Rocky entered the ruckus Mr Primate figured this was

not a good place to be. He ran across the roof, leaped into

a tree and disappeared in the jungle ... ;-)~~~

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

