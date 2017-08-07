,, Buddha Building @ The Monkey Temple ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Photo No# 2 of 2.

Look close, 2 Hooligans are looking at you.

I'll walk you through this by the numbers.

Walkway leading to the left comes out between

two elephants where you've see DJ trumpeting.

If you were to continue straight you'd cross the

boundary line and end up in The DMZ.

The long red tile roof covers the big drum where

Angel Eyes and Boo Boo are watching from.

The yellow building contains a special Buddha.

Notice the roofs have many clay tiles missing !

Monkeys also destroy the cement ornaments that

are part of the roof too. They destroy everything !

Ok, further back you see the worm like figure ?

That's the body of The Naga, has 5 dragon heads.

By crossing the walkway you end up back at the cave.

Or as it's commonly called, "The Leroy Crews Turf."

And who lives there ? "The Hooligans" ............ ;-)

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please,

