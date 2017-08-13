,, Heres Lookin at You Kid ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Back Story .........................................

Lots of things have been going on around here.

Sometimes I zip out to the monkey temple in the

afternoon just to do a resupply for the nuns & monks.

Mamas skin problem seems to holding it's own and I've

made plans to take her in again on Thursday to see the

dog doctor.

Medical issues have put my normal schedule in a disarray.

Tomorrow is Wednesday and the dog doctor is always

closed on that day.The only day a week he takes off.

Point is that's why Mama is going to see him on Thursday.

From what I've been told the population of primates out here

has risen from 2000 to somewhere around 3000 . I've noticed

a tremendous amount of mother monkeys with babies on board.

Rabies is still an issue around Thailand and if it comes to the

monkey temple we'll have a huge problem to deal with !

The dogs all have their rabies shots and are now going

through their yearly booster program .

This inserted news article is about rabies in Thailand......................

Rabies is still an unresolved public health problem in Thailand. Approximately 300 cases of human rabies have been reported annually (Table 1) [1]. This number, however, is generally accepted to be under recorded. Half of the patients are below 15 years of age (Table 2). Rabies deaths have been reported all year round with slight increment in number during summer. For post-exposure prophylaxis against rabies, each year, about 80,000 people are treated at the health authority services throughout the country [2]. An underestimated number of patients have visited private clinics for the same purposes without any record.

Remember some time back I too was taking rabies shots ..;-(

Anyway for some good news, on the way home I purchased

3 kilos of fresh, sweet, organically grown mangoes...............;-)

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

Please,

No Awards, Invites, Large Logos or Copy an Pastes.

.

Done