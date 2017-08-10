,, Wet Dogs & Dragons ,,
.
Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.
Rocky is soaking wet but still he requires
his quota of quality personal attention.
By the time I got home yesterday my clothes
of course were soaked even while wearing
rain gear. But, they also smelled like wet dog.
So what's that make me ? An Old Wet Dog .. ;-)~
Today is resupply and prepare for tomorrows run.
A friend sent this story about The Buddha & The Beggar.
It's an old story that many of us have heard in our life time.
But yet a good story that helps in your everyday situations.
Enjoy ............................
Thank You.
Jon&Crew.
Please help with your donations here.
www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.
Please,
No Awards, Invites, Large Logos or Copy an Pastes.
.
.
.
Taken on August 10, 2017