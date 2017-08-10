 new icn messageflickr-free-ic3d pan white
,, Wet Dogs & Dragons ,, | by Jon in Thailand
Jon By: Jon

,, Wet Dogs & Dragons ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

 

Rocky is soaking wet but still he requires

his quota of quality personal attention.

 

By the time I got home yesterday my clothes

of course were soaked even while wearing

rain gear. But, they also smelled like wet dog.

So what's that make me ? An Old Wet Dog .. ;-)~

 

Today is resupply and prepare for tomorrows run.

 

A friend sent this story about The Buddha & The Beggar.

It's an old story that many of us have heard in our life time.

But yet a good story that helps in your everyday situations.

 

Enjoy ............................

youtu.be/VOh6xUIIs3w

  

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

 

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

 

Please,

No Awards, Invites, Large Logos or Copy an Pastes.

 

.

 

.

 

.

Taken on August 10, 2017
