Sorry Mom, My Bad
Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.
Photo No# 1 of 2.
Back Story .........................................
Ride out and back was warm and dry .
Mama, Rocky and BTP all met me at the
entry gate to The Dog Palace.
Huge big excitement, yelling, dancing,
yodeling, barking, singing and all in all
unbridled enthusiasm, toe licking too !
Did the same same in the bingo room
and soon after we took off for the nuns
place with a bunch of goodies for them.
Today monthly medications were hidden
inside small pieces of hot-dog meat then
according to the schedule each and every
dog was medicated, that's my job ........... ;-)
OK, This photo as you've already figured out
is taken at the spirit house after the three dogs
had finished their second breakfast.
Mama had given Rocky instructions to watch our
6 and keep the monkeys from entering through
the door where the light's coming in.
Simple job for a young boy but being a young boy
Rocky let his mind wander and a monkey entered !
Mama had to scold her young son as seen in the photo.
10-15 seconds later Mama, Rocky and Legs the Zoomer
were a blur of fur as it turned into a big free for all play
time, it was wild, leaping, licking and the usual same same.
Next week the plan is to take Rocky to the dog doctor
for his yearly inoculations and general check up.
I'll have to check but I think Little Stubby
goes in soon after ?
Anyway enough for now as my body is burned out and
needs food then a serious nap.
Thank You.
Jon&Crew.
Please,
