,, Sorry Mom, My Bad ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Photo No# 1 of 2.

Back Story .........................................

Ride out and back was warm and dry .

Mama, Rocky and BTP all met me at the

entry gate to The Dog Palace.

Huge big excitement, yelling, dancing,

yodeling, barking, singing and all in all

unbridled enthusiasm, toe licking too !

Did the same same in the bingo room

and soon after we took off for the nuns

place with a bunch of goodies for them.

Today monthly medications were hidden

inside small pieces of hot-dog meat then

according to the schedule each and every

dog was medicated, that's my job ........... ;-)

OK, This photo as you've already figured out

is taken at the spirit house after the three dogs

had finished their second breakfast.

Mama had given Rocky instructions to watch our

6 and keep the monkeys from entering through

the door where the light's coming in.

Simple job for a young boy but being a young boy

Rocky let his mind wander and a monkey entered !

Mama had to scold her young son as seen in the photo.

10-15 seconds later Mama, Rocky and Legs the Zoomer

were a blur of fur as it turned into a big free for all play

time, it was wild, leaping, licking and the usual same same.

Next week the plan is to take Rocky to the dog doctor

for his yearly inoculations and general check up.

I'll have to check but I think Little Stubby

goes in soon after ?

Anyway enough for now as my body is burned out and

needs food then a serious nap.

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please,

