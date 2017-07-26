 new icn messageflickr-free-ic3d pan white
,, Heads or Tails ,, | by Jon in Thailand
Jon By: Jon

,, Heads or Tails ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Wildlife Photography.

Photo No# 2 of 2.

 

In reality there's a bunch of looney toon monkeys

racing about on the roof and in the jungles trees.

 

Behind Mama is a number of bricks that work as

vents. Just on the other side is where I was while

taking photo no# 1.

Obviously Legs the Zoomer is feeling much better ..;-)

 

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

 

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

 

Please,

No Awards, Invites, Large Logos or Copy an Pastes.

  

