,, Heads or Tails ,,
.
Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.
Wildlife Photography.
Photo No# 2 of 2.
In reality there's a bunch of looney toon monkeys
racing about on the roof and in the jungles trees.
Behind Mama is a number of bricks that work as
vents. Just on the other side is where I was while
taking photo no# 1.
Obviously Legs the Zoomer is feeling much better ..;-)
Thank You.
Jon&Crew.
Please help with your donations here.
www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.
Please,
.
.
Taken on July 26, 2017