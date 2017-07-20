,, Miss Legs The Zoomer ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Back Story .........................................

5:00AM and the monsoon rains were still pounding

the roof on our home. This had been going on for

many hours starting around 1AM.

All the gear was packed on the scooter and ready

to head out to the monkey temple.

5:45AM and the rain just stopped like turning off a

water spigot. 6:00AM and I'm on the road again....

Mama, Rocky and BTP were all waiting when I pulled

down the driveway at The Dog Palace.

Lots of unbridled enthusiasm from everybody ......... ;-)

The cloth bag that is used to carry lots of dog food

was quite heavy today. Extra goodies placed inside

that will be handed off to the nuns. Personal things

that nobody brings them. No# 1 wife had picked up

items for them and I delivered, that's my job .............

FYI: It;s your donations that keeps this happening.

Miss Legs The Zoomer, Mr Rocky and Mrs Mama

all followed me to the spirit house. Actually they

were on point and I was on the scoop.

Photo is across the road from the spirit house.

Muscle Man Rocky is in charge of security as he

watches their 6 o'clock.

Mama, The Queen of The Jungle is road monitor.

Miss Legs is doing what she does best, "Zooming".

Water in the background is the mangrove swamp.

Tomorrow more kibble will be purchased for the

head monk and nuns. Using hand language the

head monk indicated he had run out of kibble .

Two bags will be picked up cuz I know the nuns

are getting low so that will save me an extra trip.

Legs is doing fine and her life is back to normal.

Caring for her took a long time with many trips to

the dog doctor. Two round trips each time plus a

long wait at the dog doctors clinic each time .

That wore me out but soon I too will be back to

normal. Well, normal for one person isn't really

normal for someone else, or is it ?

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

Please,

No Awards, Invites, Large Logos or Copy an Pastes.

