,, Legs The Zoomer ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Photo No# 2 of 2.

Legs the Zoomer just before we left for the dog clinic.

Very few photos were taken today as described in the

first photo text.[ photo no# 1 of 2 ]

Legs is doing real good and will return in 4-5 days for

another set of injections, inspection, bandage change

and so on. Monkey wound is getting smaller, this is good.

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

Please,

No Awards, Invites, Large Logos or Copy an Pastes.

.

.

.

Done