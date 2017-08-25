,, Legs The Zoomer ,,
Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.
Photo No# 2 of 2.
Legs the Zoomer just before we left for the dog clinic.
Very few photos were taken today as described in the
first photo text.[ photo no# 1 of 2 ]
Legs is doing real good and will return in 4-5 days for
another set of injections, inspection, bandage change
and so on. Monkey wound is getting smaller, this is good.
Thank You.
Jon&Crew.
Please help with your donations here.
www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.
Please,
No Awards, Invites, Large Logos or Copy an Pastes.
