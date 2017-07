,, Angel Eyes ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Angel Eyes resting after clearing the area

of naughty monkeys.This dog is quick !

Not a long distant runner like Legs

but extremely agile an fast.

And, she's not one bit shy about entering

into a ruckus with the apes.

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

Please,

No Awards, Invites, Large Logos or Copy an Pastes.

