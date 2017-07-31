3 Hooligans ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Photo No# 1 of 2.

Back Story .........................................

Arrived just as daybreak came across the horizon.

Rocky, Mama and BTP were all taken care of.

Cloth bag was filled up with special feed bags

for all the monkey temple dogs.

Legs the Zoomer, Rocky and Mama spent quality

time at the spirit house eating their second meal.

When at The Leroy Crews Turf The Hooligans

were also cared for. The Head Monk wanted

to play with my camera again so here we go.

Out of a dozen photos this is the only one

in focus.It was big fun and he seems to enjoy

the event. Boo Boo is sticking his tongue into

my ear as 2-Tone is, well, being 2-Tone.

Rocky was taken to the dog doctors for his

yearly inoculations.

Tomorrow Little Stubby and Tinker Bell go

in for the same same injections.

There's a chance I'll have help tomorrow.

In a few more days Legs and Pumpkin will

also do the same same.

This is a very busy time with the temple dogs.

Wednesday will be the only day of rest ........ ;-)

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

Please,

