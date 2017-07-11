,, Mama On Her Royal Platform ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Photo No# 2 of 2.

Continuation of Back Story from photo no# 1.

The sliver of green seen on the far left is the opening

you see the light coming from that is cascading across

Rocky in photo no# 1.

The other opening mentioned in photo no# 1 is to my right.

Mama licking her nose while posing on her royal platform.

In the corner is the broom I brought to sweep away as much

crud as possible. Hanging next to the broom is the famous

cloth bag that carries dog food, medications and supplies

while traveling about the jungle here at the monkey temple.

Two hours had been spent cleaning before any photos were

taken. In reality 10 men are needed to really clean this place !

My feeble attempt was merely taking off the first layer .. ..........

When I returned home no# 1 wife called the nurse nun for a

check in. No# 1 said the nuns and monks were quite surprised

that the photo man had on his own, cleaned the spirit house.

My reply,

"I wasn't alone, Rocky, Mama and Kuan Yin were there too."..;-)

In closing,

All the temple dogs felt a gentle hand and heard

a kind soothing voice today.

Thursday Miss Legs will return to the dog doctor.

Hope you have enjoyed this short trip into the lives of

the monkey temple dogs..All comments appreciated..

Kuan Yin -

Crystal Music to Calm your Mind

youtu.be/HM5pdgeQe2A

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please,

