,, DJ, Elephants, Big Drum ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

DJ's not happy with the naughty monkeys

that have perched themselves in the tree.

What you see is swamp and the Big Drum.

This is where Leroy, GF and Tuff Guy were

fed breakfast. Inside the yellow building is

one of the many Buddhas that are here at

the monkey temple.

Speaking of the monkey temple,

I didn't make it today due to just plain being

worn out. Fatigue has set in which makes it

quite dangerous for an old body to be out

on the roads of Thailand while ridding a

motor scooter in the monsoon rains !

Nurse Nun has fed Mama so no big deal ..

Tomorrow, Miss Legs the Zoomer will be

photographed in action if possible....... ;-)~

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

Please,

