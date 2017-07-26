,, Mama, Zoomer, Monkeys ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

This is just after Mama and Legs had their meeting.

They both shot out the door on the west side of

the spirit house to confront the primates.

The large bolder you see through the dirty glass

door to our left has a couple dozen monkeys on

it. They were the first to take flight as we came

out onto the cement balcony that overlooks the

swamp below.There's more scampering around.

For some reason the monkeys wanted no part of

a conflict with the K9's today. Dogs were in the

mood for a ruckus, maybe a little payback ..;-)

Rocky stayed right next to me during this event.

Next two photos tells more of the story showing

the secret meeting then both dogs outside in full

battle mode. Just another small slice of their life.

FYI: This type of activity goes on 24/7/365.

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please,

