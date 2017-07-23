 new icn messageflickr-free-ic3d pan white
,, The Dude-ess ,, | by Jon in Thailand
Jon By: Jon

,, The Dude-ess ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

 

Thank You Susan for Mamas new tag ..;-)

 

Miss Legs The Zoomer can be seen in

the lower right of photo.

 

Mama takes up a familiar position after

eating her second breakfast at the

spirit house. Rocky is sitting next to me.

Most monkeys are on the roof trying

to keep a lot of distance from the dogs.

 

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

 

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

 

Please,

No Awards, Invites, Large Logos or Copy an Pastes.

  

.

 

.

