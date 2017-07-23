,, The Dude-ess ,,
Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.
Thank You Susan for Mamas new tag ..;-)
Miss Legs The Zoomer can be seen in
the lower right of photo.
Mama takes up a familiar position after
eating her second breakfast at the
spirit house. Rocky is sitting next to me.
Most monkeys are on the roof trying
to keep a lot of distance from the dogs.
Thank You.
Jon&Crew.
Please help with your donations here.
www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.
Please,
Taken on July 23, 2017