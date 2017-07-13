,, Mama ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Monsoon rain all the way today !

All the temple dogs were cared for and

they got lots of extra attention too.

Rocky and Mama went on their regular adventure

to the spirit house where they both received their

second breakfast. Plus a whole bunch of individual

attention was served up for dessert.

As the photo shows Mama felt that being The Queen

she deserved a lot more. Rocky did the same same ..;-)

Miss Legs is 91% healed and will wear the cone and her

pajamas three more days. Next week she will be going

to the spirit house just like in the past.

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please,

