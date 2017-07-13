,, Mama ,,
Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.
Monsoon rain all the way today !
All the temple dogs were cared for and
they got lots of extra attention too.
Rocky and Mama went on their regular adventure
to the spirit house where they both received their
second breakfast. Plus a whole bunch of individual
attention was served up for dessert.
As the photo shows Mama felt that being The Queen
she deserved a lot more. Rocky did the same same ..;-)
Miss Legs is 91% healed and will wear the cone and her
pajamas three more days. Next week she will be going
to the spirit house just like in the past.
Thank You.
Jon&Crew.
Please,
