,, Don't Mess With Mama ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Photo No# 1 of 2.

Back Story .........................................

After finishing up at the bingo room we took off

for the spirit house with a short stop planned

at the nuns place to check on everybody.

This photo was taken just as we had crossed the

concrete walking bridge. Monkeys were very

agitated today and the dogs weren't

backing down one bit at all !

Mama was swift and threatening in the face of

danger. Lunging like a swordsman, never recoil

but move in close, body to body, blade to blade

for the parry......FYI: Rocky is standing next 2 me.

Ride out and back was dry but the sky is full of

dark angry rain clouds right now as we speak .

Kibble was delivered today and plan to deliver

more in a couple days.

Photo no# 2 will go into more detail on this subject.

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please,

Done