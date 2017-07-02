,, No Running Allowed ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dog.

Back Story .......................................

Alright this is how it went down at

the spirit house yesterday morning.

When leaving the spirit house we always

turn right and make our way back to the

nuns place first.

But, sometimes the dogs take off to the left.

The road is at the base of the mountain and

for some reason they feel the need to run

about a hundred meters to check something

out.There's more wild ass monkeys down there

and swamp, plus snakes and monitor lizards !

What you see behind them is mangrove swamp .

"What's in there you ask ?" Big Scary Nasty Stuff !!

After about 30 seconds or minute a shrill whistle is

sent out. They do a quick turn and come running.

The big race is on .;-)

What you see is Mama trying her best to keep Rocky from

getting to me first. I called foul on Mama for interference.

No matter as they both crash into my legs and it starts all

over again. Big Fun In The Jungle ..;-)~~~

Tomorrow Miss Legs goes to see the dog doctor for a

bandage change and complete checkup .

Don't want to mislead anyone here but her monkey wound

is a long ways from being healed. But most of you know me

well enough to know we'll see this till the end.

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please,

