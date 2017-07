,, Mama, Spirit House ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Mamas not happy as she listens

intently to primates tearing tiles

off the roof overhead.

Rocky's close by ready to protect

his mom at any cost !

This is a small slice of life in my

"Plant of The Apes" .................. ;-)~

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

Please,

No Awards, Invites, Large Logos or Copy an Pastes.

.

Done