,, Old Photo - New Story ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Back Story .........................................

Today the plan was to get Miss Legs to her

scheduled appointment at the dog doctor.

When you have an appointment that means

you show up between 9AM and 7PM and

wait in line like everyone else.That's just how

it works here.

Same with an appointment at a medical doctor.

Was raining cats and dogs when I left and continued

throughout the entire trip. Even though the camera

was on board no photos were taken due to the heavy

downpours. Just wasn't worth it...... I was soaked ! .;-(~

Stayed at The Dog Palace until Legs was picked up at

9AM.Supplies were dropped off with the nuns and with

the monks so all the temple dogs could be cared for.

Of course Mama and BTP where taken care of by me.

First let's discuss this photo of Legs, Rocky and Mama.

This is about an hour before Legs was attacked by

"3 Fingers". We had just left the nuns place and were

heading to the spirit house where the attack happened.

On this day I had observed the monkeys and had, IMO,

concluded that they were going to be a big problem !

There was 7 primates on this rock, which happens to

belong to Legs. 4 had already jumped and the remaining

3 soon followed suit.

Remember Pumpkin the Rascal has her private rock too.

This is the wild jungle and rules are way different here.

OK, Now back to Miss Legs and her visit to the dog doctor.

Bandages were removed from her monkey wound that had

ripped her stomach open. It was so so, 50/50, not bad,not good.

More injections, sterile cleaning and fresh bandages were applied.

She goes back in 4 days, which will be on "The 4th of July".

Like Mamas monkey wound, this one's going to take awhile.

Sure appreciate your support, whether comments or funds.

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

