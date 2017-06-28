,, Rocky & Nurse Nun ,,
Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.
Street Photography,Jungle Style.
Photo No# 1 of 2.
Back Story .........................................
Off an on rain going both ways but no problem.
Miss Legs is doing just fine. Nuns take her for a
short walk on a leash so she can poop and pee.
She's eating well and in good spirits. Her day
consists of laying on the porch and resting.
Nuns are doing a very good job ... ;-)
Rocky and Mama went to the spirit house to do our
regular routine but it was obvious that they missed
having Legs along.
This photo was taken once we had returned to the
nuns place. Rocky the naughty boy is making sure
the dog bowls are all filled equally.
FYI:
The bowls, kibble, mosquito repellent, buckets and
sling shot are all purchased with your donations.
This is the nurse nuns bungalow, this is it, one room.
From here Mama & Rocky escorted me to the boundary
line of The Leroy Crews Turf.Of course Leroy & Crew are
all dead but this is where The Hooligans live now.
So photo no# 2 will show you 2-Tone,DJ and Angel Eyes
surrounded by a bunch of begging monkeys.
Thank You.
Jon&Crew.
Please help with your donations here.
Please,
