,, Rocky & Nurse Nun ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Street Photography,Jungle Style.

Photo No# 1 of 2.

Back Story .........................................

Off an on rain going both ways but no problem.

Miss Legs is doing just fine. Nuns take her for a

short walk on a leash so she can poop and pee.

She's eating well and in good spirits. Her day

consists of laying on the porch and resting.

Nuns are doing a very good job ... ;-)

Rocky and Mama went to the spirit house to do our

regular routine but it was obvious that they missed

having Legs along.

This photo was taken once we had returned to the

nuns place. Rocky the naughty boy is making sure

the dog bowls are all filled equally.

FYI:

The bowls, kibble, mosquito repellent, buckets and

sling shot are all purchased with your donations.

This is the nurse nuns bungalow, this is it, one room.

From here Mama & Rocky escorted me to the boundary

line of The Leroy Crews Turf.Of course Leroy & Crew are

all dead but this is where The Hooligans live now.

So photo no# 2 will show you 2-Tone,DJ and Angel Eyes

surrounded by a bunch of begging monkeys.

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

Please,

.

Done