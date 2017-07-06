,, Nurse Nun Walking Miss Legs ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Street Photography, Jungle Style.

Photo No# 2 of 2.

By the numbers,

Buddha watching over Nurse Nun walking Miss Legs.

Little Stubby following close behind. Pumpkin the Rascal

can be seen back by the bungalow. MAD dog is standing

next to the big rock that belongs to Miss Legs. Perched on

said rock is a large male primate.

40 meters behind me is Mama, Rocky and 4 or 5 dozen

wild ass monkeys.Mama, Rocky, monkeys and myself

are about 1/3rd the way to the spirit house.

Saturday Miss Legs goes back to the dog doctor for new

bandages, shots and general checkup.

Tomorrow, Friday, is resupply, personal business and get

ready for Saturdays run to the monkey temple plus to the

dog doctor. The scooter/sidecar is in need of maintenance.

Your comments and donations are greatly appreciated......;-)

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

Please,

.

Done