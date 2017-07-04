,, Mama,Little Stubby, Kind Monk, Rocky ,,
.
Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.
Street Photography, Jungle Style.
Back Story .........................................
Mama and Crew soaking up some loving ..;-)
Miss Legs was taken to the dog doctor and
she is 67% improved right now. She goes
back again on Saturday the 8th.
Tomorrow I go to immigration so that means
it will be Thursday when I return to the monkey
temple... Appreciate your comments... ;-)
Thank You.
Jon&Crew.
Please help with your donations here.
www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.
Please,
.
.
.
Taken on July 4, 2017