 new icn messageflickr-free-ic3d pan white
,, Mama,Little Stubby, Kind Monk, Rocky ,, | by Jon in Thailand
Back to group
PRO
Jon By: Jon

,, Mama,Little Stubby, Kind Monk, Rocky ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Street Photography, Jungle Style.

 

Back Story .........................................

 

Mama and Crew soaking up some loving ..;-)

 

Miss Legs was taken to the dog doctor and

she is 67% improved right now. She goes

back again on Saturday the 8th.

 

Tomorrow I go to immigration so that means

it will be Thursday when I return to the monkey

temple... Appreciate your comments... ;-)

 

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

 

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

 

Please,

No Awards, Invites, Large Logos or Copy an Pastes.

  

.

.

.

83 views
5 faves
1 comment
Taken on July 4, 2017
All rights reserved