Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Photo No# 2 of 2.

After finishing up my chores at the bingo room

Mama took off way ahead of me, that's really

unusual. For the most part she stays in close

but this time she broke the routine.

Entered the concrete walking bridge from the

DMZ side and this is what I found when exiting

on the other end.

Mama first had to say hi to Mr Leg Man as he does

his chores sweeping the roadway. Rocky of course

is doing his bodyguard job for his mom .

As you can see she's really strutting her stuff for all

to see, being The Queen of The Jungle .................. ;-)

Hope you have enjoyed these small slices of life in

the jungle with many unusual adventures and dogs.

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please,

