Strutting Her Stuff
Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.
Photo No# 2 of 2.
After finishing up my chores at the bingo room
Mama took off way ahead of me, that's really
unusual. For the most part she stays in close
but this time she broke the routine.
Entered the concrete walking bridge from the
DMZ side and this is what I found when exiting
on the other end.
Mama first had to say hi to Mr Leg Man as he does
his chores sweeping the roadway. Rocky of course
is doing his bodyguard job for his mom .
As you can see she's really strutting her stuff for all
to see, being The Queen of The Jungle .................. ;-)
Hope you have enjoyed these small slices of life in
the jungle with many unusual adventures and dogs.
Thank You.
Jon&Crew.
Please,
