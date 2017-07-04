,, Mr Jon & The Hooligans ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Street Photography, Jungle Style.

Alright, first we'll talk about how this went down.

The Hooligans had been fed and the next move

is to wash my hands in the rain water buckets.

In order to do that the camera was removed from

my shoulder and gently placed on a plastic chair.

Head Monk points at camera then to his eyes which

told me he wanted to look at the photos I had just

been taking. I was wrong, he wants to take a photo

of Mr Jon and The Hooligans. He took two and this

is one of them. Have no idea where focus was but

that in itself doesn't impede the story line.

Angel Eyes has her paws on me, 2-Tone is prancing

around in front while DJ and Boo Boo are at my sides.

Mama and Rocky are just on the other side of the

boundary line about 50 meters to my left closely

watching every move.

This photo and story was uploaded last night and

the plan was after returning from immigration it

would be made available for viewing and reading.

Sunny all the way there and halfway back, then the

monsoon started and is still happening !

All is good cuz right now I'm once again in dry clothes..;-)

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please,

