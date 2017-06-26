,, Big Emergency Today ! ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Photo No# 1 of 2.

Back Story .........................................

This story will be long so ya might want

to sit down. Parts will leave you shaking

in your shoes. Some parts will make you

smile while leaving you slightly disturbed.

We'll start with leaving quite early and returning

home eventually, just after dark.

Landed at The Dog Palace as the morning light

had just breached the eastern horizon.

Monkeys are zipping about which is unusual for

this early in the morning. Which means there is

something not quite right in their world.

Don't need to check in with the "tea leaves" or

consult a " ouija board" cuz I've been doing this

for many years now. I go with my gut feelings !

Took care of Mama an BTP. Fixed up a number

of feed bags for all the monkey temple dogs.

Rocky met us at the cement walking bridge as

we continued on to check up on Miss Legs.

Once at the nuns place I could see Legs was

doing just fine. Rocky, Mama and I continued

to the spirit house. After leaving the nuns ,

maybe 20 meters down the road Mama stopped !

Nose went up and she started air scenting off to

my left, which is thick jungle. Cautiously she went

in but now her nose was on the ground with a stiff

tail in the alert position. Rocky moved in next to me.

A minute later Mama was back with us and we took

off towards the spirit house.. [ remember this part ! ] ..

On the way back another stop was done at the nuns

where using sign language they were informed I'd

be back at 9AM sharp. They knew Miss Legs was due

for a checkup and bandage change at the dog doctors.

We continued on towards The Leroy Crews Turff where

The Hooligans have all taken up residence.

Mama an Rocky waited at the boundary line while keeping

a close eye on me as I fed The Hooligans.

So far everything is going along at a good pace, no problems.

Oh !, Before I forget there was an incident at the spirit house.

3 rocks the size of a hardball were picked up on the way there.

Sure enough "3 Fingers" was waiting on top of the triangle

shaped structure you've seen in many of the photos.

At no more then 2 meters away I nailed him in the chest with

one of the rocks. He looked at his chest as the stone fell to his

feet. Then he looks at me with fangs flashing. Bang ! Bang !

two more rocks nail him before he makes a slow retreat !

That SOB is one very tough primate looking for a fight ...;-(~

Alright at 9AM sharp Miss Legs is loaded into the sidecar

and off we go to the dog doctor. No Big Deal.

Bandage is changed and injections are injected as planned.

By Noon o"clock Legs was delivered back to the nuns where

I sat on the porch for about 15 minutes and took a few photos

of Legs and the nuns.No problems at all, everything's cool .......

At 1:30PM I'm pulling into our place where 3 more dogs need to

do a close exam of my appendages. Lots of dog smells on me.

Now here's where things start to change, and I mean change fast !

Nurse Nun had just called No# 1 Wife in a panic !

And panic is just something they don't do at all !

" Help, Miss Legs is bleeding non-stop !!!"

No# 1's still talking with them, "tell-em we're on the way !"

Took a 2 minute shower, changed costume, grabbed the

camera and we're flying down the road 2 the monkey temple.

When we arrived there was pools of blood under Miss Legs

and as the photo shows the white bandage isn't white no more.

Pulled her lips back to check her gums, not pink ! Pale gray.

No# 1 wrapped her arms and towel around Legs then sat on the floor of the sidecar bracing both of them for one fast ride

back to the dog doctor, and I mean real fast !

When we arrived Legs was whisked right into the surgery room.

While waiting I asked No# 1 how long did it take to go from

the nuns to the dog doctors ? Without hesitation she said,

10 minutes, maybe 9 !

No way I say, that's at least 50 minutes on a good day .

She looked deep into my eyes for a moment then said,

"Mr Husban of Mine, sometimes your skills amaze me"

I quickly replied again, "What's that mean ?"

Again with no hesitation she said ," It was 8 minutes tops."

So what caused the bleeding you ask ?

First the dog doctor is considered one of, if not the bast around.

Did the ride in the sidecar cause it ? No cuz I have photos of

her when she was dropped off. IMHO I believe one of the other

dogs got excited and jumped on top her and split the wound open.

There is no easy explanation other then that one. Sometimes

weird stuff happens and with no witness it's hard to call.

Now, photo no# 2 of 2 is No# 1, Legs, Tinker Bell and Nun.

The text included with that photo will make you weak in the knees.

It takes place after Miss Legs has been returned safely and we

are all sitting around on the muscle nuns porch .

Mama is beside me, Little Stubby is laying next to No# 1

while the nuns are jabbering away .

They tell some wild stories while another event takes place

2 meters from the porch that includes Me, Stubby, Pumpkin

and some unwanted critters.

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

