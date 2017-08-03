,, Rocky, Kind Monk, Mama ,,
.
Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.
Street Photography, Jungle Style.
Back Story .........................................
As I downshifted and leaned hard left into
the monkey temple Leg Man and Mama
were within 10 meters of the entry.
Leg Man was sweeping the road, Mama
jumped up and came running at me.
Slowly so not to run into Mama I passed her
causing Mama to do a 180 and chase me as
we passed the driveway to The Dog Palace.
We're heading for the nuns place cuz I have a
special present for them.
Carefully strapped to the scooter is 3 kilos of
fresh, sweet, organically grown mangoes.
Pulled in an handed off the mangoes to some
very grateful nuns.
Doesn't get any better then this ........;-)~ ~~
Within one minute Mama, Rocky and Legs
the Zoomer were all chasing me back to
The Dog Palace. Bingo room is opened and
the same same started all over again.
Dog food bags are filled then placed into the
cloth bag as Mama, BTP an Rocky are eating
their first breakfast. Second breakfast happened
at the spirit house. No monkey problems today !
Alright now I'll walk ya through this photo.............
The concrete road is the boundary line that
separates The Leroy Crews Turf from Mama
The Queen of The Jungle Crews Turf.
Many skirmishes have taken place right here.
To the far left is the yellow building where 2C
and The Kitty Cat lived with another monk.
It is surrounded by swamp. To the far right you
see some pink and green on The Dog Palace.
It too is surrounded by swamp. Directly behind
the monk is the entry to the north end of The DMZ.
Where I'm standing while taking this photo is on
The Leroy Crews Turf after leaving the Big Drum.
You've seem the Big Drum before cuz that's where
Leroy, GF and Tuff Guy were always fed breakfast.
After feeding The Hooligans this morning all of us
circled around to the Big Drum where a few more
photos were taken. Mama and Rocky had taken up
a defensive position on the boundary line as they
waited for me to return. Also sending a real serious
message to The Hooligans, which they understood !
Mr Kind Monk eats with the nuns then crosses the
cement walking bridge at the eastern side of the
DMZ. Then makes his way across Mamas Turf to
the boundary line where Mama and Rocky are at.
He always stops and gives them some extra loving .
From here he circles around the back side of The
Leroy Crews Turf which connects to another cement
walking bridge that crosses the swamp and into his
home.You've seen it before surrounded by real green
swamp water with a narrow raised walking bridge.
If you got lost not to worry, there's 2000 monkeys
here that will divert your attention and keep you
entertained and on your toes .. ;-)~
Did you think this photo is on tilt, it's not ? .............
It's after 1:PM in the afternoon and time for my
breakfast and a long nap.
Thank You.
Jon&Crew.
Please,
.
.