,, Rocky, Kind Monk, Mama ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Street Photography, Jungle Style.

Back Story .........................................

As I downshifted and leaned hard left into

the monkey temple Leg Man and Mama

were within 10 meters of the entry.

Leg Man was sweeping the road, Mama

jumped up and came running at me.

Slowly so not to run into Mama I passed her

causing Mama to do a 180 and chase me as

we passed the driveway to The Dog Palace.

We're heading for the nuns place cuz I have a

special present for them.

Carefully strapped to the scooter is 3 kilos of

fresh, sweet, organically grown mangoes.

Pulled in an handed off the mangoes to some

very grateful nuns.

Doesn't get any better then this ........;-)~ ~~

Within one minute Mama, Rocky and Legs

the Zoomer were all chasing me back to

The Dog Palace. Bingo room is opened and

the same same started all over again.

Dog food bags are filled then placed into the

cloth bag as Mama, BTP an Rocky are eating

their first breakfast. Second breakfast happened

at the spirit house. No monkey problems today !

Alright now I'll walk ya through this photo.............

The concrete road is the boundary line that

separates The Leroy Crews Turf from Mama

The Queen of The Jungle Crews Turf.

Many skirmishes have taken place right here.

To the far left is the yellow building where 2C

and The Kitty Cat lived with another monk.

It is surrounded by swamp. To the far right you

see some pink and green on The Dog Palace.

It too is surrounded by swamp. Directly behind

the monk is the entry to the north end of The DMZ.

Where I'm standing while taking this photo is on

The Leroy Crews Turf after leaving the Big Drum.

You've seem the Big Drum before cuz that's where

Leroy, GF and Tuff Guy were always fed breakfast.

After feeding The Hooligans this morning all of us

circled around to the Big Drum where a few more

photos were taken. Mama and Rocky had taken up

a defensive position on the boundary line as they

waited for me to return. Also sending a real serious

message to The Hooligans, which they understood !

Mr Kind Monk eats with the nuns then crosses the

cement walking bridge at the eastern side of the

DMZ. Then makes his way across Mamas Turf to

the boundary line where Mama and Rocky are at.

He always stops and gives them some extra loving .

From here he circles around the back side of The

Leroy Crews Turf which connects to another cement

walking bridge that crosses the swamp and into his

home.You've seen it before surrounded by real green

swamp water with a narrow raised walking bridge.

If you got lost not to worry, there's 2000 monkeys

here that will divert your attention and keep you

entertained and on your toes .. ;-)~

Did you think this photo is on tilt, it's not ? .............

It's after 1:PM in the afternoon and time for my

breakfast and a long nap.

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

Please,

No Awards, Invites, Large Logos or Copy an Pastes.

.

.

Done