,, Happy Dogs ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Back Story ..........................................

Lots to talk about today so lets get busy.

No# 1 wife was my no# 1 helper and with

out her this could've easily turned into a

big disaster, but it didn't.No# 1's soothing

manner kept both dogs calm while in

transit .

Tinker Bell and Little Stubby both went to

the dog doctor for their yearly inoculations.

Next up to bat is Pumpkin the Rascal and

Miss Legs The Zoomer.They go in next week.

Tomorrow is my day off which means I'll be

collecting needed supplies with Boney Boy

riding shotgun in the sidecar.

Alright remember 2C and The Kitty Cat ?

Notice I have not said anything about them

for about three weeks ?

Today no# 1 asked the nuns where they are

or where they went ? Answer is what I expected.

The monk they lived with and who cared for them

packed 2C and The Kitty off to another temple.

Apparently there's no marauding lunatic

monkeys at their new residence !

Now for this photo. Notice their expressions.

Rocky gritting his teeth as Mama keeps his

front paw pinned to the ground as if saying,

"hold still for the photo man."

We are at the nuns where Mama has taken up

residence on a temporary basis .

During the day she lays about napping at

The Dog Palace. At night she sleeps on the nuns

porch curled up with her son Rocky.

Nuns said she has some kind of internal schedule

knowing beforehand which days I'll show up.

On those days she leaves early and waits by the

gate at The Dog Palace.Never underestimate Mama ..;-)

Even with extra help today's activities really took the

wind out of my old carcass.Plan 2 be back on Thursday.

Thanks for your support through donations and comments.

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please,

