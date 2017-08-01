,, Happy Dogs ,,
.
Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.
Back Story ..........................................
Lots to talk about today so lets get busy.
No# 1 wife was my no# 1 helper and with
out her this could've easily turned into a
big disaster, but it didn't.No# 1's soothing
manner kept both dogs calm while in
transit .
Tinker Bell and Little Stubby both went to
the dog doctor for their yearly inoculations.
Next up to bat is Pumpkin the Rascal and
Miss Legs The Zoomer.They go in next week.
Tomorrow is my day off which means I'll be
collecting needed supplies with Boney Boy
riding shotgun in the sidecar.
Alright remember 2C and The Kitty Cat ?
Notice I have not said anything about them
for about three weeks ?
Today no# 1 asked the nuns where they are
or where they went ? Answer is what I expected.
The monk they lived with and who cared for them
packed 2C and The Kitty off to another temple.
Apparently there's no marauding lunatic
monkeys at their new residence !
Now for this photo. Notice their expressions.
Rocky gritting his teeth as Mama keeps his
front paw pinned to the ground as if saying,
"hold still for the photo man."
We are at the nuns where Mama has taken up
residence on a temporary basis .
During the day she lays about napping at
The Dog Palace. At night she sleeps on the nuns
porch curled up with her son Rocky.
Nuns said she has some kind of internal schedule
knowing beforehand which days I'll show up.
On those days she leaves early and waits by the
gate at The Dog Palace.Never underestimate Mama ..;-)
Even with extra help today's activities really took the
wind out of my old carcass.Plan 2 be back on Thursday.
Thanks for your support through donations and comments.
Thank You.
Jon&Crew.
Please,
.
.