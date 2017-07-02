,, Mama, Spirit House ,,
Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.
Back Story .........................................
Left early as usual, took care of all
the temple dogs, as usual.
Mama and Rocky were taken to the
spirit house, as usual.
After eating her second breakfast
Mama posts herself on guard duty.
Miss Legs is doing fine and Tuesday
she goes back to the dog doctor for
bandage change and checkup.
Thank You.
Jon&Crew.
Please help with your donations here.
www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.
Please,
