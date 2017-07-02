,, Mama, Spirit House ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Back Story .........................................

Left early as usual, took care of all

the temple dogs, as usual.

Mama and Rocky were taken to the

spirit house, as usual.

After eating her second breakfast

Mama posts herself on guard duty.

Miss Legs is doing fine and Tuesday

she goes back to the dog doctor for

bandage change and checkup.

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

Please,

