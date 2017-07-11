,, Rocky, Spirit House ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Photo No# 1 of 2.

Back Story .........................................

There's two photos in this series taken

inside the spirit house.

I'll walk you through both photos so you get

a better feeling of what's happening here.

Also a photo is added to the comment area

showing the outside of the spirit house ........

First, left early in a monsoon downpour !

When arriving at the monkey temple the

rain had slowed considerably to a constant

drizzle. Took care of Mama and BTP before

leaving for the spirit house, the main topic of

this post.

Picked up Rocky on the way and stopped by

the nuns to see Legs and the rest of the crew.

Nuns pointed at the broom that was in my hands.

I smiled and pointed down the road, indicating it

would be used at the spirit house, and it was ..... ;-)

Alright, see the light coming from the right in front of

Rocky ? That's the main entry you've all seen before.

Mama & I sit on the top step while tossing kibble down

to Legs. Rocky stands half way up waiting for Mama to

finish eating so he can take his turn at the dinner table.

Usually a troupe of primates are surrounding us when

this activity takes place. Sometimes it gets out of control !

The statue you see is The Goddess of Mercy, "Kuan Yin" .

Guan Yin is an East Asian bodhisattva associated with

compassion as venerated by Mahayana Buddhists.

On the right you can just see Mamas head up on her

royal platform. To my back is the only other opening

into the spirit house which is just under 2 meters wide

allowing you to step out on the raised cement porch

overlooking the swamp.

And you have seen other photos showing Mama, Rocky

and Legs interacting with the primates on said porch.

At this point I humbly ask you to click on photo no# 2 for

a continuation of this backstory.

Kuan Yin -

Crystal Music to Calm your Mind

youtu.be/HM5pdgeQe2A

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please,

