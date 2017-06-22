,, Tinker Bell ,,
.
Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.
Tinker Bell waiting for me to get closer
so she can stick her tongue in my ear ..;-)~
Left early, no rain coming and going but
any minute now the sky is about to open
up and do a "monsoon" on us !
All dogs, an cat were attended to this morning.
Mama is doing just fine today, same goes for all
her loyal subjects .
Thank You.
Jon&Crew.
Please help with your donations here.
www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.
