Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Tinker Bell waiting for me to get closer

so she can stick her tongue in my ear ..;-)~

Left early, no rain coming and going but

any minute now the sky is about to open

up and do a "monsoon" on us !

All dogs, an cat were attended to this morning.

Mama is doing just fine today, same goes for all

her loyal subjects .

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

Please,

Done