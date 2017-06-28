,, The Hooligans ,,
.
Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.
Photo No# 2 of 2.
Alright, 2-Tone, DJ and Angel Eyes are busy
gobbling up their breakfast.
The monkeys surrounding them is only a small
portion of the total. Larger monkeys are keeping
their distance from DJ and Angel Eyes knowing
they are risking life and limb if they get any closer.
"Is there one dog missing you ask ? "
Well yes one is missing from the photo and that dog
is Boo Boo who is standing right beside me...;-)
Thank You.
Jon&Crew.
Please help with your donations here.
www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.
Please,
.
Taken on June 28, 2017