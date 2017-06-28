,, The Hooligans ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Photo No# 2 of 2.

Alright, 2-Tone, DJ and Angel Eyes are busy

gobbling up their breakfast.

The monkeys surrounding them is only a small

portion of the total. Larger monkeys are keeping

their distance from DJ and Angel Eyes knowing

they are risking life and limb if they get any closer.

"Is there one dog missing you ask ? "

Well yes one is missing from the photo and that dog

is Boo Boo who is standing right beside me...;-)

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

Please,

No Awards, Invites, Large Logos or Copy an Pastes.

.

Done