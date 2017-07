,, All Is Forgiven ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Right after Mama forgave Rocky the

big chase and crash game started.

Legs The Zoomer got in on it too..;-)

Thanks for all your comments.

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

Please,

No Awards, Invites, Large Logos or Copy an Pastes.

.

.

.

Done