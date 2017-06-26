,, Mama ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Back Story .........................................

Actually this is part of yesterdays story.

So lets begin, photo no# 1 and photo no# 2

of yesterdays upload were quite long texts.

The text with no# 2 was taking place on the

muscle nuns porch, this is where we are at

in this photo. Notice my change of costume ?

Somehow Mama knew we had arrived at the

nuns place. The Dog Palace where Mama lives

is quite some distance from the nuns bungalows.

Miss Legs is next door on the nurse nuns porch

only a few feet away. no# 1 wife, and 3 nuns are

jabbering away. Little Stubby is next to No# 1 Wife.

I'm sitting on a real small and short table when Mama

shows up and worms her way in behind me then plops

down with her chin resting on my leg, she's a happy girl.

Even though our lives are filled with terrorizing moments

of death and or dismemberment I want to share another

part of our lives too, a softer gentler side of our life.

And these tranquil moments far outweigh the on going

battle of survival in this brutal jungle environment where

your first mistake can, and at times, be your last mistake !

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

Please,

.

