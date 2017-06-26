,, Mama ,,
.
Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.
Back Story .........................................
Actually this is part of yesterdays story.
So lets begin, photo no# 1 and photo no# 2
of yesterdays upload were quite long texts.
The text with no# 2 was taking place on the
muscle nuns porch, this is where we are at
in this photo. Notice my change of costume ?
Somehow Mama knew we had arrived at the
nuns place. The Dog Palace where Mama lives
is quite some distance from the nuns bungalows.
Miss Legs is next door on the nurse nuns porch
only a few feet away. no# 1 wife, and 3 nuns are
jabbering away. Little Stubby is next to No# 1 Wife.
I'm sitting on a real small and short table when Mama
shows up and worms her way in behind me then plops
down with her chin resting on my leg, she's a happy girl.
Even though our lives are filled with terrorizing moments
of death and or dismemberment I want to share another
part of our lives too, a softer gentler side of our life.
And these tranquil moments far outweigh the on going
battle of survival in this brutal jungle environment where
your first mistake can, and at times, be your last mistake !
Thank You.
Jon&Crew.
Please help with your donations here.
www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.
Please,
.