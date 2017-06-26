,, Legs, No# 1, Tinker Bell, Nurse Nun ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Photo No# 2 of 2.

Continuing Back Story from Photo # 1.

First you can now see Miss Legs is back

home safe and sound.

She has a huge bandage that wraps around

her complete torso from back hips to front

shoulders. Plus now she also has pajamas.

So we're sitting on the muscle nuns porch

where they are telling about an influx of

nasty bad snakes that have arrived at the

monkey temple. Also about a very large

monitor lizard that has on many occasion

come right up to the porch while trying to

catch Little Stubby. Lizard is 3+ meters in

length and well over 100+ kilos in weight.

About this time I'm saying to No# 1 Wife,

hay look at Little Stubby, see how alert she

is on the bush right there beside the porch.

Of course as I'm saying this the camera is in

my hand and I'm off the porch and near the

said bush. Just to my left is the new nun and

Pumpkin the Rascal who starts barking wildly.

OK, In the next 5 seconds all this happens at the

same time. Large Cobra jumps up and nearly bites

Pumpkin. Pumpkin and Nun jump back as she lets

out a scream ! Little Stubby who is a couple feet from

me starts barking wildly at the bottom of the bush !!!!!

I lean in a little closer to see what the ruckus is all about

when another Cobra Explodes ! Holey Sh...t !!! I'm back

peddling so fast my sandals were left stuck in place .....

Actually the words that came out of my mouth would've

made a sailor blush it happened so fast.

Nuns completely understood.

Now remember when Mama was doing her air scenting ?

This is most likely what she smelled, Cobras !!!

Nuns told No# 1 they're real worried about Uncle Jon

when he wanders all over the place in the jungle.

Well everywhere out here is the jungle.

But I'm starting to catch their drift . ;-0~

Now one important question was asked, and answered.

Does the Monitor Lizard eat the monkeys ?

Yes, and the nuns have witnessed it on many occasions.

And for a bonus point a Large Python has also moved in

and it too is making fresh meals of the monkeys......;-)~

Now here's my point ----- This is the real deal !

Many animals and at times humans are severely

injured while bringing this series or saga to you.

Death is quite often riding on my shoulder when

this is taking place.

I would greatly appreciate your comments and donations.

This isn't as easy as it looks or as it sounds ...........................

If you're just a fav collector who never leaves a comment,

then this isn't the site for you !

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.









