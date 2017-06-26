,, Legs, No# 1, Tinker Bell, Nurse Nun ,,
Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.
Photo No# 2 of 2.
Continuing Back Story from Photo # 1.
First you can now see Miss Legs is back
home safe and sound.
She has a huge bandage that wraps around
her complete torso from back hips to front
shoulders. Plus now she also has pajamas.
So we're sitting on the muscle nuns porch
where they are telling about an influx of
nasty bad snakes that have arrived at the
monkey temple. Also about a very large
monitor lizard that has on many occasion
come right up to the porch while trying to
catch Little Stubby. Lizard is 3+ meters in
length and well over 100+ kilos in weight.
About this time I'm saying to No# 1 Wife,
hay look at Little Stubby, see how alert she
is on the bush right there beside the porch.
Of course as I'm saying this the camera is in
my hand and I'm off the porch and near the
said bush. Just to my left is the new nun and
Pumpkin the Rascal who starts barking wildly.
OK, In the next 5 seconds all this happens at the
same time. Large Cobra jumps up and nearly bites
Pumpkin. Pumpkin and Nun jump back as she lets
out a scream ! Little Stubby who is a couple feet from
me starts barking wildly at the bottom of the bush !!!!!
I lean in a little closer to see what the ruckus is all about
when another Cobra Explodes ! Holey Sh...t !!! I'm back
peddling so fast my sandals were left stuck in place .....
Actually the words that came out of my mouth would've
made a sailor blush it happened so fast.
Nuns completely understood.
Now remember when Mama was doing her air scenting ?
This is most likely what she smelled, Cobras !!!
Nuns told No# 1 they're real worried about Uncle Jon
when he wanders all over the place in the jungle.
Well everywhere out here is the jungle.
But I'm starting to catch their drift . ;-0~
Now one important question was asked, and answered.
Does the Monitor Lizard eat the monkeys ?
Yes, and the nuns have witnessed it on many occasions.
And for a bonus point a Large Python has also moved in
and it too is making fresh meals of the monkeys......;-)~
Now here's my point ----- This is the real deal !
Many animals and at times humans are severely
injured while bringing this series or saga to you.
Death is quite often riding on my shoulder when
this is taking place.
I would greatly appreciate your comments and donations.
This isn't as easy as it looks or as it sounds ...........................
If you're just a fav collector who never leaves a comment,
then this isn't the site for you !
Thank You.
Jon&Crew.
Please help with your donations here.
www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.
Please,
No Awards, Invites, Large Logos or Copy an Pastes.
