,, Secret Meeting ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Photo No# 1 of 2.

Back Story .........................................

Heavy drizzle continued on the ride out

and back. Drizzle continued the whole

time I was at the monkey temple.

Entering the temple grounds...........................

The usual entry I use on the west side was

torn up. Maybe 30+ meters of potholes is

being repaired . No problem, in fact my plan

was to enter the south end anyway, why ?

Cuz there's 10 kilos of kibble balancing

between my legs and needs to be delivered

to the nuns. Pulled in and all the dogs at the

nuns place went crazy, wiggling, barking and

general bazaar activity. Hauled the kibble bag

onto the nurse nuns porch while going through a

gauntlet of wet poking excited noses and tongues.

By the time I remounted the scooter Mama had arrived.

That means she was moving like a rocket to make it from

The Dog Palace to The Nuns Place in that short time frame.

Now, stage two is get over to the bingo room and do my thing.

Mama, BTP and even Rocky was fed phase one of their meals.

Cloth bag was filled with special feed bags for each group of

dogs which are on my route.First-Aid kit is double checked 2.

By the time we, Rocky, Mama, Legs the Zoomer and myself

made it to the spirit house my shirt is getting quite wet .......

This photo is obviously taken inside the spirit house where

Legs and Mama are having a big meeting as what to do

about all the monkeys racing around outside ?

Simple chase them up onto the roof as shown

in photo no# 2 of 2.

Kuan Yin -

Crystal Music to Calm your Mind

youtu.be/HM5pdgeQe2A

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

