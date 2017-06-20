,, Legs, Spirit House ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Back Story .........................................

Monday and Tuesday were quite busy but by

late afternoon yesterday a trip was made out to

The Dog Palace. Mama was waiting in front of the

gate. As I turned onto the driveway Mama was slightly

hesitant but when she realized who it was she went nuts.

The styrofoam cooler strapped to the scooter was full of

goodies for her. Bingo Room is opened an the same same

process is started all over again.

An assortment of dog food bags are filled then placed into

the cotton bag. Same bag that is worn on my shoulder with

the strap across my chest bandoleer style. Monkeys and dogs

all know what's inside of said cotton bag.Primates see it as the

big prize, dogs see it as big fun is coming when Mr Photo Man

starts the feeding game. Remember I said I'd make it out here ?

Tuesday afternoon is when I made it to the monkey temple.

It's Wednesday 12:30AM right now and I'm going back 2 bed.

Photo is of Legs checking out a curious baby monkey up high

on the metal frame. Mama is to my left while Rocky is down

below waiting for us to take off as all the feeding is finished.

Next I have a long walk to The Leroy Crews Turf where The 4 Hooligans are waiting for their turn at the special feed bag.

"Don't Try This At Home ! "

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

