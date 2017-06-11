,, 2C & His Home ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Back Story .........................................

Alright,

Now lets discuss this photo and how it has

come to be sense the card reader went tits up !

Met with my friend The SideCar Man who can

do MoJo on computers and related stuff.

Card reader has died, can't be fixed, it's dead !

So what we did was up load the CF card in the

slot on the front of his computer then did a copy

an paste onto my thumb drive. The CF slot on the

front of my computer won't read the card.

This is C2's home, completely surrounded by swamp.

On the right you can see the raised bridge that was

referred to in the last uploaded photo.

Note the dark water line on the rocks, this indicates

how high the tide rises the swamp up everyday.

The occupants of this building are as follows.

One Cat

One Monk.

One Older Dog

One Younger Dog.

The two dogs receive medications

and kibble from your donations as

does all the temple dogs who live

here at the monkey temple.

The monk also feeds them from his

daily alms bowl so the cat makes out like

"A Fat Cat" an the dogs are "Lucky Dogs".

As for the CF card reader I'm working on it.

Look close and you can see 2C on the corner.

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please,

