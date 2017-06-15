,, Mama, Spirit House ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Back Story .........................................

Left early, no rain coming and going.

Took care of all the monkey temple dogs.

Photo of Mama is on the top step at the spirit house.

Note how her cone is starting to turn gray. Monkey

wound has also been upgraded to 99.9% healed.

Life for any animal in this jungle is really tough.

Mamas has been full of life threatening encounters !

Like I've stated before, your comments and donations

keeps this project alive. All the dogs and now one cat

survive from your heartfelt kindness. Thank You All ... ;-)

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

Please,

No Awards, Invites, Large Logos or Copy an Pastes.

.

Done