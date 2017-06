,, Risk Takers ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

If I make the slightest movement

or noise this scene will explode !

Mama finally got tired of their game

and told them to back off ........... ;-)~

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

Please,

No Awards, Invites, Large Logos or Copy an Pastes.

.

Done