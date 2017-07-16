,, DJ ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Photo No# 1 of 2.

Back Story .........................................

Ride out to the monkey temple was dry.

Ride back home was mostly dry & warm.

First lets talk about Miss Legs ...................

On the way to the spirit house I stopped

at the nuns and took the cone and pajamas

off of Miss Legs.

She was so excited she didn't know what

to do. Rocky, Mama and I continued on to

the spirit house, Legs stayed on the porch.

On the way back again we stopped at the

nuns and encouraged Legs to get off the

porch. She took off a hundred miles an hour.

Went south for maybe 80 meters, did a 180

then ran north another 80 meters, did another

180 and ran past us doing 200 miles per hour.

This activity continued for about 5 minutes till

she ran under the nuns bungalow and stayed.

No big deal I'll catch her on the rebound when

we do another adventure at the spirit house..;-)

Most importantly she is free and extremely happy.

OK now lets discuss this photo of Mr DJ .................

After The Hooligans had been fed they were so

wound up over some monkeys that were sitting

on the big drum I figured they needed some help.

The "Big Drum" if you remember is where Leroy,

Tuff Guy and Girl Friend were always fed breakfast.

The Hooligans encouraged me to come with them

as they prepared to do battle with the primates.

When we showed up the primates all ran up a tree.

DJ decided he needed to rest and keep a close eye

on me just in case the monkeys return and cause a

ruckus !

FYI: The same monkeys are only 50 feet away sitting

in the trees yelling primate profanities at us ....;-)~~~

DJ is also Pumpkin the Rascals brother. Pumpkin lives

with the nuns while DJ lives with The Hooligans over

on The Leroy Crews Turf.... Confused Yet ? ....

Story continues with photo no# 2 of 2.

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

Please,

No Awards, Invites, Large Logos or Copy an Pastes.

.

.

Done