,, Mama ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Back Story .........................................

Heavy rain when I left home.

Heavy rain at The Dog Palace.

So So rain on the way home.

OK here's the deal, Mama and I

stayed, for the most part, in the

bingo room at The Dog Palace.

BTP and Mama were both fed as usual.

Mama was groomed and all her dings

and divots were addressed medically.

Monkey wound is slightly better, it was

cleansed then sterile gauze, bandage

and antibiotic cream was applied.

This photo is taken of course at The Dog Palace.

The courtyard is at my back. When you walk up

the first set of steps there's some old wooded

bed frames piled two high.Mama likes to lay on

top of them giving her a 360 degree view of all

that's happening. See the green on the far right ?

That's where the big metal gate is located giving

Mama a quick visual scan of the south end of the

DMZ. This very spot is also where The Browns

were fed for quite some time.

Remember Mr Brown, Miss Baby Ding Bat Brown

and Mama Brown ? This was their dinning room.

Due to the rain I didn't get to the other monkey

temple dogs.No Big Deal. When it's raining like

this they all have a safe dry place to go.

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

Please,

No Awards, Invites, Large Logos or Copy an Pastes.

