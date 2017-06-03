,, Legs, Primate ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Did all the same same this morning at

The Dog Palace & The Monkey Temple.

Everybody's fed, Mamas monkey wound

is cleansed and new bandage is applied.

Now lets discuss this photo ........................

The cloth bag full of separate dog food bags

is hanging on my shoulder crossing my chest.

The primates know this bag is a target and they

will do anything to get it, as seen here !!!

After crossing the cement walking bridge Mama

met up with Rocky, Legs, Pumpkin and Little Stubby.

Lots of Royal Cone kissing and rear-end sniffing .......

Pumpkin is a huge muddy mess and wanted to share

by rubbing all over my legs while smiling and talking.

Legs and I are in the lead heading towards the spirit

house when an aggressive primate tries to intimidate

me hoping I'll drop the food bag, not a chance !

20 seconds later Mama and Rocky were in on this.

Monkey kept running up and down the limbs but

never close enough to make any serious contact.

Legs has purple antiseptic spread all over her

undercarriage an back right flank, why you ask ?

Last night a couple monkeys bit her and the nuns

went to work patching her up. The first-aid supplies

have been furnished through your most generous

donations... Please kept the donations coming ...

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please,

