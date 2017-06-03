,, Legs, Primate ,,
Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.
Did all the same same this morning at
The Dog Palace & The Monkey Temple.
Everybody's fed, Mamas monkey wound
is cleansed and new bandage is applied.
Now lets discuss this photo ........................
The cloth bag full of separate dog food bags
is hanging on my shoulder crossing my chest.
The primates know this bag is a target and they
will do anything to get it, as seen here !!!
After crossing the cement walking bridge Mama
met up with Rocky, Legs, Pumpkin and Little Stubby.
Lots of Royal Cone kissing and rear-end sniffing .......
Pumpkin is a huge muddy mess and wanted to share
by rubbing all over my legs while smiling and talking.
Legs and I are in the lead heading towards the spirit
house when an aggressive primate tries to intimidate
me hoping I'll drop the food bag, not a chance !
20 seconds later Mama and Rocky were in on this.
Monkey kept running up and down the limbs but
never close enough to make any serious contact.
Legs has purple antiseptic spread all over her
undercarriage an back right flank, why you ask ?
Last night a couple monkeys bit her and the nuns
went to work patching her up. The first-aid supplies
have been furnished through your most generous
donations... Please kept the donations coming ...
Thank You.
Jon&Crew.
Please,
