Mama, Spirit House

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Back Story .........................................

Left early, nothing unusual about that.

Large amount of rain while riding out to

The Dog Palace, nothing unusual about

that either.

Dry as a bone while coming home........ ;-)

Yesterday Mama and her crew were wild !

Like really wound up and wild. Today Mama

was very sedate, calm, cool and real relaxed.

In this photo we're sitting on the top step at the

spirit house. Mama, Queen of The Jungle, has

just finished eating her second breakfast.

Her subjects are waiting their turn

down on the lower steps.

Did the rounds and cared for all the dogs at the monkey temple.

Pumpkin the Rascal needed special attention cuz one of her

ears was dirty from the swamp. The mini first aid kit that

is carried in one of my pockets was put to good use.

Tomorrow, Monday, I'll be real busy doing personal stuff

that might run into Tuesday as well. If that does in fact

happen somehow I'll squeeze in the time to run out

and make sure Mama & crew are taken care of.

Not to worry you know it will get done ..;-)

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please,

