,, Rocky, Spirit House ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Back Story .........................................

Miss Legs was taken to the dog doctor .

She returns in five days for another

checkup an bandage change.

She's 71% better ....... ;-)

A humble thank you to all who have

helped through your donations.

Susan ,Janis, Byron, Carl, Jenny, Pam, Erin, Pete, JP-

John, Heiney, Diane, Rosmarie, Deborah, Sue, Rebecca,

Maggie, Jan, Jerry, Debra, David, Dan, Marjorie, Annette,

Malia, Michelle, EDward, Charlotte, Kate, Susan Calif,

and numerous "anonymous" donors too.

Your support helps minimize the agony of being an

abandoned abused dog that gets dumped in an

unforgiving jungle environment. Thank You Again !

Did it rain on the trip today ? Huge rain, and still raining.

Facts about this photo,

The "Spirit House" has been destroyed by the primates.

It's absolutely filthy from primate poop and pee.

Mosquitoes, flies and other insects are plentiful.

Broken items are scattered about everywhere.

The smell is horrific, breath through your mouth.

But be warned, flying insects taste terrible !

Rocky goes for his yearly inoculations in a couple days.

Lots to do and you will always be informed of everything.

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

Please,

No Awards, Invites, Large Logos or Copy an Pastes.

.

.

Done