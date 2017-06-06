,, Mama, Spirit House ,,
.
Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.
Photo No# 2 of 2.
Mama sitting next to me on the top step.
Rocky's down on the next step and Legs
is at the bottom step.
This is how it works. When Mama is done
eating then Rocky advances to the top step.
When Rocky's done eating then Legs advances
to the top step and finishes off the dog kibble.
Mamas the Boss and always eats first just like
her mom did when Mama was a puppy..
Thanks for stopping by and leaving your words.
Thank You.
Jon&Crew.
Please help with your donations here.
www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.
Please,
No Awards, Invites, Large Logos or Copy an Pastes.
.
378 views
6 faves
5 comments
Taken on June 6, 2017