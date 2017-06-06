,, Mama, Spirit House ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Photo No# 2 of 2.

Mama sitting next to me on the top step.

Rocky's down on the next step and Legs

is at the bottom step.

This is how it works. When Mama is done

eating then Rocky advances to the top step.

When Rocky's done eating then Legs advances

to the top step and finishes off the dog kibble.

Mamas the Boss and always eats first just like

her mom did when Mama was a puppy..

Thanks for stopping by and leaving your words.

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

